Goa session: Speaker disallows adjournment motion by Oppn on scam allegations against minister

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) The Opposition MLAs in the Goa assembly on Wednesday tried to raise the issue of Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's allegations against Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude about fund embezzlement in his department by moving an adjournment motion, a second such attempt in two days.

The Speaker, however, refused to allow the motion and asked the opposition benches to let the business of the House continue.

Tawadkar had last week accused the minister of allegedly misappropriating Rs 26.85 lakh by distributing the money to clubs and organisations under a scheme of his department for conducting cultural programmes, which were never held.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Speaker's allegations on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that under rule 69 of the House, the motion cannot be allowed as the Speaker himself is named in it.

Sardesai, however, kept demanding admission of the motion. He was supported by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

The Speaker said he had raised the issue (of alleged misappropriation of funds) when it was brought to his notice by some Sarpanchs.

"The minister has assured that the matter would be investigated, so the issue is over," he added.

Notably, the Opposition MLAs also unsuccessfully tried to raise the issue of the Speaker's allegations on Monday through an adjournment motion. PTI RPS NSK