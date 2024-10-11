Goa set to create record number of 'Lakhpati Didis': CM

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state will have a record number of 'Lakhpati Didis' with his government implementing various state and central schemes.

Sawant interacted with women entrepreneurs who are part of the Start-Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) in the presence of rural development minister Govind Gaude and others.

In the official terminology, Lakhpati Didi is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs 1,00,000.

Under the SVEP, the Goa government has supported 1,693 SHG members through Community Enterprise Funds (CEF), the CM noted.

His government was committed to extend all the support under the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission, Start Up Village Entrepreneurship Program and Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, and "walk towards creating a record number of Lakhpati Didis in the state," he said.

SHGs can enhance their operations in community farming, poultry farming and similar sectors by availing of government schemes, he said.

Women entrepreneur and SHGs should produce at least 50 per cent of the items required in the state, contribute to Swayampurna Goa vision and enhance their incomes, Sawant said. PTI RPS KRK