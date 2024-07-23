Goa Shipyard launches frigate 'Triput' for Navy

Panaji, Jul 23 (PTI) Vasco-based Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Tuesday launched first of its two P11356 frigates for the Indian Navy that is equipped with the latest weapons on board.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai launched the frigate, while his wife, Rita Pillai, named it as 'Triput'.

Vice Chief of the navy Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh, Controller of warship production and acquisitions of Indian Navy Vice Admiral B Sivakumar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Governor Pillai said, "Our navy is able to face any challenges from any country and protect the sovereignty of our country." The role of the Indian navy is increasing day-by-day, he said.

"In today's ever-changing geo-political landscape, nations face so many challenges. The launch of a warship is a clear demonstration of the nation's readiness and commitment to safeguard our interest," he said.

Amid shifting local dynamics, the launch of this ship sends out a powerful message that our nation remains committed to peace and stability and protecting our integrity and sovereignty of our nation, the governor said.

"It reflects our steadfast dedication to maintaining a strong and capable defence force prepared to respond to any territorial aggression," he said.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan said that India's vast coastline extends strategically into the Indian Ocean.

"With the Indian navy emerging as a first responder and preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region and maritime diversity becoming very important, it is crucial for the Indian navy to be modernised and equipped with the best platforms, weapons and sensors always," he said.

Swaminathan said that this ship is called Triput after the mighty sword and symbolic indomitable spirits and determination of the Indian navy and its ability to strike.

Talking to PTI after the event, GSL's Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay said the shipyard was building a ship of this magnitude for the first time in its 67-year-old long history.

"So far, we have built offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol vessels. This is the first major warship that we are building," he said.

Upadhyay said that Goa shipyard has come in the league of few shipyards that can build warships. "This ship will be ready in October 2026 to be inducted into naval services," he said. PTI RPS NP