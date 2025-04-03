Goa should be capital of Sanatan Dharma, says minister Rane

Panaji, Apr 3 (PTI) Goa should be the capital of Sanatan Dharma, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a public meeting in Poriem in north Goa.

"The process to establish Sanatan Dharma will start from Sattari and Usgao (areas in his assembly constituency Valpoi). It is high time Sanatan Dharma is established in Goa," Rane said.

The event, to felicitate Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik, was attended by Poriem MLA Dr Deviya Rane.

Rane also supported the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha and is being debated in the Rajya Sabha.

Rane said he and his colleagues have been working to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the grassroots level.

"The policies of the Narendra Modi government have benefited citizens in a major way," he added. PTI RPS BNM