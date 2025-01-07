Goa signs MoU with Harvard University to launch programs for students of govt schools

Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Harvard University to launch educational programs to "enhance and empower" government-run schools in the state.

The university was represented by Dr Dominic Mao and Dr Andrea Wright as the memorandum was signed in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's presence.

Sawant said the collaboration aimed to launch "transformative educational programs" to enhance and empower public schools in Goa, providing significant benefits to underprivileged students.

The `Program for Scientifically-Inspired Leadership' (PSIL) will serve as a dynamic platform bringing together Harvard University students who will take on the role of instructors; college students from Goa who will act as `instructor fellows', and higher-secondary school students from public schools who will be the primary beneficiaries, the CM said. PTI RPS KRK