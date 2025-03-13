Goa signs MoU with Portuguese organisation to promote state's heritage, art and craft

Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) The Goa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lisbon-based Fundacao Oriente, a prestigious cultural organisation, to promote the coastal state's heritage, art and craft on the international platform, an official said.

The MoU was signed by the state's Art and Culture Department on March 12 in Lisbon in Portugal in the presence of Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, Art and Culture Secretary Suneel Anchipaka and Ambassador of India to Portugal Puneet Roy Kundal, a state government spokesperson said.

"Fundacao Oriente will support Goa's cultural promotion through exhibitions, performances and literary events. It will facilitate scholarships, academic exchanges, and research grants to foster stronger academic collaborations, encourage joint research initiatives and technological partnerships," he said.

Minister Gaude said, "Goa's culture is a treasure trove of history, art, music and tradition. Our partnership with Fundacao Oriente is a significant step in ensuring that Goa's artistic legacy is not only preserved but celebrated internationally. With this collaboration, we aim to strengthen Goa's cultural footprint across the Asia-Pacific region." PTI RPS BNM