Goa Speaker cautions ministers against 'unruly behaviour' in assembly

Panaji, Mar 10 (PTI) Goa Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Tuesday warned ministers against unruly behaviour, including shouting and ridiculing members, during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

The Speaker, who did not refer to any particular instance, stated that he had observed a recurring pattern of ministers taunting, threatening, and directing personal accusations at legislators.

"Such a conduct is unethical to the solemn vote of office taken under the Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which guides ministers to discharge duties ethically," Gaonkar said.

The budget session of the Goa assembly began on March 6 and will culminate on March 27. PTI RPS ARU