Goa speaker election: BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar files nomination

Panaji, Sep 23 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated its legislator Ganesh Gaonkar for the election to the post of Goa assembly speaker scheduled on September 25.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and several other ministers accompanied the 66-year-old Sanvordem MLA when he filed his nomination before the legislature secretary, Namrata Ulman.

The speaker's post fell vacant after Ramesh Tawadkar resigned last month, ahead of his induction in the Sawant-led cabinet.

After filing his nomination, Gaonkar told reporters that he enjoyed the support of all 33 MLAs, who are supporting the BJP-led state government.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the BJP has 28 MLAs, while two legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents are also supporting the government.

Gaonkar, who was serving as the Goa Tourism Development Corporation chairman, resigned from the post on Tuesday morning before filing the nomination.

The Opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans, have fielded Altone D'Costa as their joint candidate.

D'Costa is a Congress MLA from Quepem.

The Opposition parties collectively have seven legislators in the House.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has summoned a special session of Goa legislative assembly on September 25 to elect the new speaker. PTI RPS GK