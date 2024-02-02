Goa Speaker seeks inquiry against Art and Culture minister over disbursal of funds

Panaji, Feb 2 (PTI) Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday accused Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude of involvement in misappropriation of funds, and demanded an inquiry.

The allegation, which could embarrass the BJP government, came on the first day of the Budget session of the assembly. The Speaker levelled the accusation while speaking to reporters outside the House.

Earlier in the day, minister Gaude said he would order inquiry in the matter.

The Art and Culture department disbursed a huge amount of funds to several organisations in Canacona after these organisations submitted "fake proposals" for conducting cultural programs, Tawadkar said.

Gaude was aware of this scam, and there should be an inquiry against him and his department, he added.

On Thursday, members of a few village panchayats in Canacona area held a press conference and alleged that several local organisations had fraudulently obtained as much as Rs 26.85 lakh from the Art and Culture Department. Money was taken for cultural program or events that never took place, it was claimed.

Gaude said on Friday morning that he will order a probe into the matter.

The department partially sponsors such programmes, and money is released only after proof of the programme is submitted, he said, adding that if it was proven that no program was conducted, the amount would be recovered from the organisation.

The minister, however, could not be contacted later for his reaction to the Speaker's allegations.

The opposition Goa Forward Party demanded that the minister be sacked. Gaude had faced allegations in the past too, said GFP general secretary Durgadas Kamat. PTI RPS KRK