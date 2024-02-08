Goa speaker to get house constructed for 2 orphaned siblings from Maharashtra

Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has said he would get a house constructed for two minor siblings from neighbouring Maharashtra who have lost their parents.

Tawadkar has started the 'Shram Dham' initiative under which he has facilitated the construction of 20 houses for the needy people in his constituency Canacona in South Goa district.

The speaker on Wednesday said he has decided to extend the initiative for a brother-sister duo from Arag village in Miraj taluka of Maharashtra after he received a request from the local panchayat.

Arag panchayat sarpanch S S Naik has in a letter to the speaker said the children's father died in 2018 and they lost their mother in 2019.

The panchayat has requested Tawadkar to help them in building the children's house, which is currently in a dilapidated condition.

"The panchayat has requested me to help the family. It is my duty to ensure help to them by roping in various social institutions and philanthropists," Tawadkar said. PTI RPS GK