Goa: Start-ups present ideas to empowered committee to seek govt support

Panaji, March 20 (PTI) Six new companies on Thursday presented their business ideas before an empowered committee, which brought together key stakeholders to drive Goa’s start-up ecosystem, an official release said.

The empowered committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, concerning start-ups was held at Mantralaya, Porvorim.

The committee serves as the apex decision-making body for evaluating applications and sanctioning incentives under the Goa Startup Policy, said the release from the CM’s Office.

During the meeting, a government spokesman said, six start-ups presented their business ideas to seek assistance under the central government’s seed fund scheme.

He said the committee also reviewed applications under various other incentive schemes.

While 11 start-ups submitted applications for the Co-working Space Subsidy, two sought assistance under the Salary Subsidy scheme, he added. PTI RPS NR