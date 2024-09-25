Goa state innovation council encourages creative ideas among students

Panaji, Sept 25 (PTI) The Goa State Innovation Council (GSIC) has been at the forefront of fostering creative ideas amongst students across colleges which are turned into reality at its prototype laboratory in Fatorda town.

The laboratory, located on the campus of Don Bosco College of Engineering, has been visited by more than 10,000 students. GSIC has touched the lives of more than 50,000 students since its inception in 2010.

GSIC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha told PTI Video that innovation means making people virtually live in the future.

"For us at GSIC, a number of programmes are conducted. We visit various colleges and discuss how innovation and technology can be used. We offer different schemes to college students, especially in technology colleges like ITIs and engineering," he said.

According to Noronha, GSIC also takes up patenting programmes wherein innovators have filed for 17 patents.

"These are the students from colleges like Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda, Rayeshwar Institute of Technology, Shiroda (South Goa), Padre Concessao College of Engineering, Nuvem (South Goa), National Institute of Technology, Cuncolim (South Goa), Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi (South Goa) and Manovikas English Medium School, Margao (South Goa) have filed these patents," he said.

Noronha said youngsters can create the idea prototype at the laboratory before exploring it on a large scale.

"The council has helped foster the environment of innovation in institutions including schools, colleges, and ITIs," he added.

Noronha underlined that developing an innovative product is a time-consuming process.

"India has 75,000 patents per year compared with 16 lakh in China and 6 lakh in the USA," he said highlighting the lack of facilities which should be made available across the country.

Fr Kinley D'Cruz, Director of Don Bosco College of Engineering, said the role of GSIC comes in very handy for students with creative ideas.

He said the ideas that can solve problems of society can be listed on the virtual innovation register and worked to make them see the light of day.

Engineering students benefit a lot from such projects, he added.