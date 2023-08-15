Goa: Three arrested for `desecrating' Shivaji statue

Panaji, Aug 15 (PTI) Goa police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly desecrating a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near Mapusa town in the state.

The statue of the iconic 17th century warrior king at Karaswada village in North Goa district was found desecrated on Monday morning, following which the local police detained three suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jivba Dalvi told reporters that on Tuesday all three – Nigesl Joaquim Fonceca, Alex Fernandes and Lawrence Mendes – were placed under arrest. They are residents of Mapusa, he said.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the Mapusa police station on Monday night demanding their immediate arrest.

The statue, allegedly desecrated on Sunday night, was replaced with another one on Monday evening in the presence of state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai.

The three accused were remanded in police custody for six days by a court, DySP Dalvi said.

Police officials did not say anything about the possible motive behind the crime.

The shops of the accused, located near the statue, were ransacked by the mob on Monday night.

The accused were booked under sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups) and 427-A (committing mischief and causing loss) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was on, Dalvi said. PTI RPS KRK