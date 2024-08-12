Goa: Three days after goods train derailment, Sonaulim-Dudhsagar route restored, says SWR

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) The track between Sonaulim and Dudhsagar stations in Goa that was damaged after a goods train derailed on August 9 was successfully restored on Monday, a South Western Railway official said.

Seventeen out of 58 wagons of a goods train derailed at 9:35am that day in Braganza Ghat on the route, which is part of SWR's Hubballi division, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Manjunath Kanamadi said.

"The track was successfully restored at 7.30 pm on Monday. After the incident, immediate measures were taken to restore the affected section, with mobilisation of men and machines. Despite challenging circumstances, dedicated teams worked tirelessly to ensure the track was restored," he said.

"On a trial basis, the first train was moved with a speed restriction of 10 kilometres per hour. With the successful run, the track was declared fit for further operations with a speed restriction of 20 kmph as a precautionary measure at 7:30pm today. Currently, only goods trains are permitted to run with a speed restriction of 20 kmph. Once the additional track maintenance is completed, passenger trains will be allowed to operate," Kanamadi added.

The incident caused diversion and cancellation of several trains. PTI RPS BNM