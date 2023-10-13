Goa: Three held for kidnapping teen after befriending her on social media

Panaji, Oct 13 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl after befriending her on social media in North Goa, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested Aaron Percy Moniz, Ayush Mandrekar and Narendra Singh and rescued the girl from Assnora village in North Goa, deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said.

Singh had allegedly befriended the victim on social media and lured her to come with him to his place, he said.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint with Mapusa police, following which a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Goa Children's Act was registered, the official said.

Two teams were formed to look for the girl and based on the CCTV footage from the area, they were able to zero in on the accused, he said.

The girl was rescued from Moniz's residence in Assnora village, the official said, adding that the accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody for three days. PTI RPS ARU