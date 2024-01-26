Goa to collaborate with non-profit organisation in healthcare sector: Vishwajit Rane

Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the state government was collaborating with a non-profit organisation to foster a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self reliance.

The collaboration with NATHEALTH, which has a diverse membership ranging from providers to tech companies, will fortify and elevate the role of the state's health sector in GDP, employment and digital transformation. Rane said.

"NATHEALTH, a dynamic force in the healthcare landscape, has extended a collaborative hand to fortify Goa's healthcare sector. Expressing a keen interest in partnership with Goa, NATHEALTH envisions the creation of a modern healthcare system, tapping into the collective expertise of its private ecosystem," Rane wrote on social media platform X.

"Aligned with the Hon Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance, NATHEALTH seeks to not only rejuvenate public health but also fortify the economy. This collaboration holds the promise of attracting foreign and private investments, fostering a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in Goa," the state health minister added., PTI RPS BNM BNM