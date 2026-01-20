Goa to develop 'ghat aarti' facility on Mandovi riverfront to boost religious tourism

Panaji, Jan 20 (PTI) In an attempt to boost religious tourism, the Goa government has started work on developing a 'ghat aarti' facility on the banks of the River Mandovi in Naroa, along the lines of iconic riverfront religious sites such as Haridwar, Varanasi and Nashik.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte informed the state legislative assembly that the 'ghat aarti' at Naroa village in North Goa could emerge as a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists.

Situated on the banks of the River Mandovi, Naroa village is home to the Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple, rebuilt by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a written reply during the recently held winter session of the state assembly, Khaunte stated that a work order amounting to Rs 10.85 crore has been issued for the project, and construction commenced on October 1, 2025, with completion scheduled for May 29.

He said that the project has been awarded to M/s IB Construction, with a completion period of 240 days, excluding the monsoon season.

The proposed 'ghat aarti' facility is expected to strengthen religious tourism in the state and add a new spiritual landmark along Goa's riverfronts, he said. PTI RPS ARU