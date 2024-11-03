Goa to highlight regenerative, spiritual tourism at World Travel Mart

Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) Goa will participate in the upcoming World Travel Mart in London and highlight regenerative and spiritual tourism in the coastal state and the exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier, an official said on Sunday.

The three-day event from November 5 to 7 will bring together industry leaders from around the globe, offering Goa a prime opportunity to present its distinctive tourism experiences and innovative sustainable travel initiatives on an international platform, a spokesperson from the tourism department said.

"The Goa tourism pavilion will offer a vivid showcase of the state's vibrant festivals, adventure pursuits, heritage traditions, and tranquil beaches that together shape its unique identity as a travel destination," he said.

State Tourism Director Suneel Anchipaka said the highlight of this year's participation is the concept of regenerative tourism, a step beyond sustainability that focuses on actively revitalising and enhancing Goa's natural and cultural treasures.

"The display will feature initiatives like hinterland tourism, preservation of heritage sites, wellness tourism centred around Ayurveda, and Goa's emerging prominence as a destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding events," he said.

These initiatives aim to benefit local communities and ensure that the environment is preserved for future generations, he said Anchipaka said the pavilion will also present the Ekadasha Teertha Circuit, a spiritual exploration of the 11 historic temples in Goa.

"The exposition of St Francis Xavier will also be one of the highlights. The exposition will be held from November 21 to January 5, 2025, at Old Goa," he said. PTI RPS ARU