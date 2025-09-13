Goa to host 10th Ayurveda Day event on September 23

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Ayurveda Day main event will be organised this year on September 23 at Goa's All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), the Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has announced.

"For the first time, Ayurveda Day will be observed on a fixed calendar date — 23rd September — departing from the earlier practice of aligning the celebration with Dhanvantari Jayanti," the Ayush Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

As one of the ministry's state-of-the-art institutions, AIIA, Goa, stands as a symbol of India's commitment to integrative and globally relevant healthcare, the statement said.

Addressing the Conference of Senior Doctors, at the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mount Abu, Rajasthan, Jadhav said Goa provides the perfect global stage for the 10th Ayurveda Day main event due to its "international outlook and deep roots in wellness".

The minister said this year's Ayurveda Day theme, "Ayurveda for People and Planet," reflects the government's commitment to positioning Ayurveda as a sustainable global healthcare solution.

He added that they are not just celebrating a tradition, they are taking Ayurveda to the world as a sustainable solution for modern healthcare challenges.

Various nationwide activities are planned in India for the day, alongside global events in partnership with Indian missions abroad, international universities, and wellness organisations.

Like last year when Ayurveda Day was observed in 150 countries, this year it is expected to reach an even wider international audience, reaffirming Ayurveda's position as a truly global health movement, the statement said.