Goa to host 6-day International Purple Fest from January 8

Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI) More than 8,000 people will participate in the International Purple Fest 2024, which will begin in Goa on January 8, an official said on Saturday.

Goa commissioner for persons with disabilities (PwDs) Guruprasad Pawaskar said assessment camps will be conducted and free aid will be distributed during the festival.

"The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) unit at Goa Medical College and Hospital will ensure immediate access to artificial limbs, eliminating waiting periods after assessment," he said.

The festival will be held from January 8 to January 13, and will see the participation of more than 8,000 people from India and abroad, he said.

Awareness drives about PwDs were conducted across Goa in the run-up to the festival, and orientation programmes were held for 1,200 drivers and conductors of the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), the official said.

"We have trained approximately 800 volunteers for this festival, and there were training programmes facilitated by PwDs, who better understand their requirements," he said.

He further said that 30 wheelchair-accessible e-rickshaws will be launched during the festival.

With 30 conferences covering diverse topics and interactive zones offering first-hand experiences of various disabilities, the International Purple Fest aims to sensitise people, he said.

The festival is a collective endeavour of NGOs in Goa such as SETHU, SANGATH, National Association of Blind (NAB Goa), Goa Special Schools' Association (GSSA), Caritas, Goa Deaf Association (GDF), Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG), Disability Alliance for Inclusive Goa (DAIG), and Hemophilia Society Goa (HSG). PTI RPS ARU