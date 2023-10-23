Goa to host International Purple Fest in January 2024: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced that the state will host the International Purple Fest, an event celebrating the inclusiveness and empowerment of persons with disabilities, from January 8 to 13, 2024.

Addressing the gathering here to announce the international edition of the event, Sawant said the empowerment of persons with disabilities is not an act of charity but is a matter of human rights and social equality.

“By creating an inclusive, accessible and supportive society, we can unlock the potential and talent of countless individuals who can contribute to the betterment of the community,” the chief minister said, urging people to commit to the cause.

Sawant invited people from across the globe to participate in this event, which will be held from January 8 to 13 and said the state has hosted various international events, including G20 meetings successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai said the Purple Fest embodies the spirit of Goa — vibrant, diverse, and welcoming.

“We are proud to host Purple Fest and embrace the opportunity to advance the cause of inclusivity. We believe that a truly inclusive society is one that recognises and celebrates the unique strengths and talents of every individual,” the minister said.