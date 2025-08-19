Goa to host trade meet to revive container shipping from Mormugao Port

Panaji, Aug 19 (PTI) In a move aimed at reviving container shipping from Goa, Delta Ports Mormugao Terminal Private Limited, in collaboration with the Mormugao Port Authority and supported by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), will host a trade meet here on August 21.

Trade Meet 2025 will bring together leaders from industry, ports and logistics to explore opportunities for strengthening Goa's supply chain and enhancing its connectivity to global trade networks, the organisers said.

State Transport and Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by MPA chairperson N Vinodkumar, GIDC chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, GIDC managing director Pravimal Abhishek, Delta Ports chairman Ahmed Mohiuddin and its managing director Shamil Ahmed.

"Reviving container shipping from Mormugao Port is not just about boosting trade. It is about unlocking new opportunities for Goa's economy, empowering our industries, and positioning our state as a vital gateway to global markets," Godinho said in a statement.

Delta Ports chairman Ahmed Mohiuddin said the conclave would provide a platform for industry leaders, government bodies and trade partners to collaborate in re-establishing Mormugao as a strategic hub for container shipping.

The meet will also see participation from manufacturing units in Verna and other GIDC estates, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goa Chamber of Commerce, World Trade Centre (WTC), Customs Brokers Association and leading freight forwarders, he said.

Organisers said the platform will facilitate discussions on collaborative scheduling, operational insights and shipping partnerships aimed at streamlining operations and creating a roadmap for a sustained revival of container shipping from Mormugao Port. PTI RPS ARU