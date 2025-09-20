Goa to set up Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) hospitality

Panaji, Sept 19 (PTI) Goa is set to host a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hospitality in partnership with Canada-based Pacific Link College, an official has said.

The initiative, part of Goa's broader AI Mission 2027, aims to transform the hospitality ecosystem by enhancing tourist satisfaction, streamlining operations and generating future-ready employment opportunities for Goan youth, he added.

"The project was discussed during a series of meetings between Pacific Link College delegates and Goa's Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday," the official said.

The Canadian delegation presented a detailed plan for the Centre f Excellence and expressed interest in collaborating with local startups, incubators, academia and industry stakeholders, the official said.

"With this collaboration, we're not just imagining the future of tourism. We are building it. The Centre will empower Goan youth with cutting-edge AI skills, while positioning the state as a lighthouse state for AI-powered tourism," Khaunte said.

Two potential sites have been identified for its establishment, the official said.

The CoE will focus on skilling youth in AI applications for hospitality, including service automation and customer experience design, while also supporting AI-enabled travel technology startups, fostering collaborative research and co-developing academic curriculum with Goan institutions, the official said.

"The project is designed to enable the use of AI tools for personalised, efficient and immersive tourism services in Goa. The Centre is expected to become operational in the coming months after the formalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and development of supporting infrastructure," he added. PTI RPS BNM