Goa to set up emergency care centres, deploy ambulances along highways: Rane

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Emergency care centres will soon be set up to deal with accidents on the highways in the state, the Goa government told the assembly here on Thursday.

The health department was in the process of setting up emergency care centres and deploy ambulances on highways, minister Vishwajit Rane said in a written reply in the House.

"The department has also procured nine cardiac care ambulances and two neo-natal ambulances and is in the process of procurement of 17 additional advanced lifesaving ambulances," he added.

The attempt was to reduce the response time, the minister said.

A total of 23 complaints of delayed response by the 108 ambulance service were received in the last three years, Rane informed in response to a question. PTI RPS KRK