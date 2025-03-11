Goa Tourism appoints new contractor for beach cleaning services

Panaji, Mar 11 (PTI) The Goa tourism department has appointed a new contractor for providing comprehensive cleanliness on beach stretches in the coastal state, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The cleanliness contract awarded to M/s EcostanInfra Pvt Ltd, effective from March 1, covers the collection, segregation, transportation, and disposal of waste on 51 nominated beaches across North and South Goa, Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said.

"As per the contract, beach cleaning activities will be conducted daily in two shifts -- 6 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm," he said.

"The appointment of EcostanInfra Pvt Ltd marks a significant step in our commitment to keeping Goa's beaches clean and enhancing visitor experiences. With an efficient waste management system in place, we aim to preserve the natural beauty of our coastline while promoting responsible tourism practices," Naik maintained.

The term of the contract is five years with a possible extension of up to two years based on satisfactory performance, he said.

He said the contractor is responsible for lifting all types of garbage materials and also waste generated by beach shacks and restaurants in Goa, a major tourist hub which attracts lakhs of visitors, both domestic and foreign, every year.

"Segregated waste from North Goa beaches will be transported to the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) at Saligao, Bardez, while waste from South Goa will be transported to the SWMP at Cacora town for disposal," he informed.

The tourism director said a total of 122 approach roads leading to the 51 beaches covered under the contract have been identified for regular cleaning. PTI RPS RSY