Goa tourism department issues show-cause notices to 99 beach shacks for violating rules

Panaji, February 27 (PTI) The Goa tourism department has issued show-causes notices to 99 beach shacks for allegedly violating the state’s policy concerning such joints, an official said on Thursday.

The tourism department has been allotting shacks to the locals on beaches under the Goa Shack Policy.

During a surprise inspection, 80 shacks in North Goa and 19 in South Goa were found to have violated the policy, the department said in a release.

“The inspection revealed multiple violations of the Goa Shack Policy, including instances of subletting. As a result, show-cause notices have been issued to the violators,” a spokesperson of the department said.

The spokesman said the shack operators will be allowed to present their side. The spokesman said that regular inspections will continue, and action will be taken if any violations are detected in future. PTI RPS NR