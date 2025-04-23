Goa tourism dept asks water sports operators to ensure compliance with rules for yachting activity

Panaji, Apr 23 (PTI) The tourism department in Goa on Wednesday issued a directive to all water sports operators conducting yachting activity in the state to ensure strict compliance with the rules to enhance safety and accountability, a senior official said.

The department asked the operations to comply with the provisions of the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982 and Rules, 1985, a senior official said.

Director of state tourism department, Kedar Naik, said the directives have been issued to all the water sports operators conducting yachting activity in the state.

This directive comes in response to the growing number of operators found operating yacht activities without obtaining the necessary no objection certificates (NOC), licence or permission from the department.

According to the circular issued by the department, all such operators must register their activity within 15 working days from the date of issuance of the notice. This move aims to regulate yachting services, enhance tourist safety and ensure adherence to legal protocols.

Naik said the department is committed to streamlining water sports activities in the state to ensure safety, transparency and accountability.

"Unregulated operations pose a risk not only to tourists but also to the environment. We urge all operators to come forward and regularize their services under the existing legal framework," he said.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the department to strengthen compliance among tourism stakeholders and promote responsible tourism in line with Goa's vision for a well-regulated and sustainable tourism ecosystem, Naik added. PTI RPS NP