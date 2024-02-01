Goa tourism industry welcomes Union Budget, says FM acknowledged sector is a key driver of economy

Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) Goa’s tourism industry has welcomed the Union Budget, claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has “acknowledged that tourism is a main growth engine of the economy”.

Reacting to the budget on Thursday, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa chief Nilesh Shah told reporters in Panaji that the government has acknowledged that tourism, which helps the circular economy, is a main driver of growth.

“The government has talked about the safety of the railways. They are talking about the upgradation of bogies. Everything will contribute to tourism,” he said.

Shah said that the government is talking about port and rail connectivity to islands like Lakshadweep.

“Government (Centre) is providing soft loans for 50 years which will help (state) governments to complete tourism-related projects specific to Goa,” he said.

Shah said the budget talks about MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and spiritual tourism, which are good for a state like Goa.

“There are some projects like convention centres which need to be realised. The Goa government will be able to pitch in for loans and complete these projects. This will provide growth to the tourism sector,” he added.

Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth straight Budget, ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

Sitharaman presented a pre-election Budget, which technically is a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget to meet the central government’s essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April.

A new government elected after the Lok Sabha elections will present the full Budget, which could be in July. PTI RPS NR