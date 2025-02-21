Goa tourism is no longer limited to sun, sand and sea: GTDC chairman

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa BJP MLA and chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ganesh Gaonkar on Friday said the state is internationally famous for tourism, but it is no longer limited to sun, sand and sea.

To attract more tourists, Goa is now promoting its cultural heritage and jungle safaris, he said.

During his visit to the Goa Pavilion set up at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana's Faridabad, Gaonkar said that with the efforts of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, Goa's tourism is no longer limited to sun, sand or beaches.

Now, visitors can explore historical forts, ancient temples of Lord Shiva and goddesses, biodiversity parks, medicinal plant gardens, waterfalls, and UNESCO heritage sites in Goa's interior regions, he said, according to a Haryana government release here.

The annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which began on February 7 will continue till February 23, showcasing extraordinary art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world.

Gaonkar further said that Goa is restoring 25 ancient temples, similar to the famous temples of Kashi and Ujjain.

On Mahashivratri, a grand Mahotsav is being organised at the Mahadev Temple on February 25, he said.

Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation, Sunil Kumar, said that Goa and Haryana are sharing their cultural heritage through the Surajkund Mela.

He said that both states will continue working together to promote tourism in the future. Artists from Goa captivated the audience with their performances, showcasing traditional Konkani dance at Badi Chaupal at the Surajkund festival.

Director, Goa Tourism Corporation, Kedar A Naik was also remained present on the occasion.