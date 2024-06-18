Goa tourism minister opposes ban on entry to waterfalls

Panaji, Jun 18 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday took a strong objection to a circular by the forest department banning entry of visitors to all waterfalls in the state during the monsoon season.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said the circular, issued last week by a senior forest department officer, is detrimental to his department's plan to promote hinterland tourism.

Khaunte said he has already taken up the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and will soon talk to state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"Waterfalls are an important part of our hinterland tourism. Not just tourists, but locals too like to visit these waterfalls. Some Delhi-based forest department officer cannot just issue a circular banning entry there citing safety reasons," Khaunte said.

Safety of tourists at the waterfalls is a concern but the solution does not lie in banning entry, he said.

"If safety is a concern, we have to work out solutions for it," the minister said.

The state can designate some waterfalls as safe spots where tourists can be allowed, while others, where there is a possibility of drowning, can be banned for visitors, he said.

Khaunte said the state is working on promoting hinterland tourism which helps the local economy.

"Locals benefit when tourists arrive at the waterfalls," he said.

The forest and tourism departments have to work together, he added.

Monsoon has already set in Goa with the state witnessing rains since the last fortnight. PTI RPS GK