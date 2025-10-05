Goa tourism to highlight diverse experiences, sustainability at ITB Asia 2025: Officials

Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) The Goa government will showcase the state’s tourism landscape, encompassing culture, heritage, wellness, and sustainability, at the travel trade show ITB Asia 2025 scheduled in Singapore from October 15 to 17, officials said on Sunday.

The tourism department said the coastal state’s participation aims to position itself as a destination offering “authentic, meaningful, and regenerative experiences” that go beyond leisure.

The forest department will also be at the Goa pavilion to highlight the state’s biodiversity, wildlife conservation efforts, and “immersive” zoo experiences, encouraging international visitors to engage with Goa’s natural heritage alongside its cultural offerings, officials said.

Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said Goa is “entering a new phase” in its tourism journey with improved infrastructure and a wider range of experiences for travellers.

“At ITB Asia 2025, it is about building meaningful connections with global travel partners and showing that Goa is ready with safer travel environments and upgraded facilities. Regenerative tourism is central to our vision, ensuring that travel to Goa leaves positive footprints for communities, traditions, and the natural world,” he said in a statement.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the state’s presence in Singapore would be about more than promotion. “We want visitors to see Goa as a place where heritage, nature, and community come together to create enriching journeys,” he said.

The Goa pavilion will feature spiritual tourism circuits, heritage trails, wellness retreats, rural tourism initiatives, and community-led projects, officials said.

Visitors will also be able to explore curated experiences and connect with local stakeholders to understand how Goa is aligning its tourism development with global sustainability and regenerative tourism goals, they added.