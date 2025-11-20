Goa Tourism to showcase `future-ready' vision at Qatar Expo 2025

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) The Goa Tourism Department will showcase the state's "regenerative and future-ready" tourism vision at the Qatar Travel and Tourism Expo 2025, scheduled in Doha from November 24 to 26, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior tourism department officer said the Goa Pavillion at Qatar Travel and Tourism Expo, 2025 in Doha will showcase the state's regenerative and future-ready vision for tourism.

Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said Goa is redefining its tourism identity by blending responsible development with premium experiences.

"From wellness and nature-based experiences to cinematic exposure and vibrant nightlife, our participation will allow us to present the depth of Goa's offerings. We look forward to engaging with global industry leaders and strengthening Goa's presence in key international markets," he said.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the expo will serve as a platform to highlight Goa's expanding tourism services and new-age travel experiences.

"We aim to build stronger international partnerships, showcase upgraded tourism infrastructure, and promote Goa as a destination offering both quality and authenticity," he said.

Naik said that Goa's pavilion will highlight emerging tourism concepts such as 'nocto tourism' focused on curated and safe nightlife spaces, 'jet setting' driven by the state's growing presence in films and OTT productions, and 'calmcations' centred on wellness, Ayurveda, and nature-based retreats.

The state's delegation will also present ongoing improvements in visitor infrastructure, digital tourism services, heritage precinct development, water-based and hinterland tourism, adventure experiences, and community-led initiatives, all aligned with the state's regenerative tourism approach.

Officials said the participation marks a significant step in expanding Goa's global outreach and positioning the coastal state as a destination that blends sustainability, innovation and cultural vibrancy. PTI RPS KRK