Goa tourism will be affected in May in view of Pahalgam attack: Minister

Panaji, May 13 (PTI) The psychological impact of the Pahalgam terror attack may affect the ongoing tourism season in Goa this month, with the coastal state already recording cancellations of bookings, prompting the government to discuss strategy with private stakeholders.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday held multiple meetings with stakeholders of the tourism sector to discuss the unfolding situation.

Representatives of the Tourism Trade Association of Goa, water sports, shack owners, and the hotel industry presented their views.

Khanute told reporters that the first three months of 2025 witnessed a growth in the number of tourists in Goa compared to the previous year.

"The month of April was a little low due to exams and other things for tourism. The Pahalgam attack is definitely going to affect tourism this month (May)," Khaunte said.

He said the tourism sector is seeing several cancellations in hotel bookings by international and domestic tourists.

During the meeting, tourism stakeholders were asked to review the future challenges considering the Pahalgam situation. The tourism department has asked five-star and four-star category hotels to discuss various measures.

"Sometimes, adversity allows us to work towards better opportunities. Five-star and four-star hotels are now talking about MICE, monsoon tourism, and re-evaluating their rates. They have to see the overall scenario of tourism," he added.

Khaunte admitted that Goa is a costlier destination for tourists due to high airfares and hotel charges.

"After Budgetary announcements, people from the middle-income and higher middle-income categories are likely to become contributors to tourism," he said.

The minister said Goa has been a preferred destination, but travellers from these categories are currently opting for alternative destinations like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Khaunte further said things will become normal in the coming days following the cessation of hostilities (between India and Pakistan).

He said the tourism sector is trying to attract tourists from the UAE and other global destinations for monsoon tourism.

Khaunte said travellers from Poland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are arriving through chartered flights and scheduled flights.

"The number of Russian tourists is expected to double in the upcoming year, compared to 2024," he added. PTI RPS NSK