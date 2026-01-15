Goa Town and Country Planning dept earned Rs 710 cr revenue in 5 years: Minister Rane

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) The Goa Town and Country Planning department generated Rs 710 crore revenue for the state during the last five years, minister Vishwajit Rane said in the assembly on Thursday.

The TCP minister was responding to questions from the opposition benches during ongoing Winter Session of the assembly.

"My department has been generating revenue for the state. We have generated Rs 710 crore revenue during last five years, which is highest by any department in the state," he told the House.

Responding to allegations by the opposition benches that huge sums are spent by TCP department in court cases, Rane said fees paid to lawyers constitute just 1.5 per cent of the revenue collected.

"The service of expert private lawyers is necessary to defend the state in the courts," he added.

Rane accused former Congress-led state governments of indulging in large-scale conversions of land.

"A total of 9.5 crore square metres of land was converted to settlement zone during the tenure of Congress governments in the past. Those who oppose development should also come up with the charter of demands on how can the state be developed," he said. PTI RPS BNM