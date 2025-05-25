Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025 notified; promises benefits to drivers, affordable rides

Panaji, May 25 (PTI) The Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025 aimed at modernising the taxi sector by facilitating app-based convenience while protecting the interests of local drivers has been notified by the state government, an official said on Sunday.

The policy addresses long-standing challenges such as the lack of digital access in the taxi system and the daily inconvenience faced by commuters, state director of transport Pravimal Abhishek said.

In a statement, he said the guidelines provide an inclusive and balanced mobility model that improves public access to safe and reliable taxi services, while preventing exploitative practices often seen in other states, such as deep fare discounts and high aggregator commissions that reduce driver earnings.

"It ensures all drivers are paid the full fare notified by the government. The service gap in the taxi services has led to increased dependence on self-driven and private vehicles. This has resulted in rising traffic congestion, clogged parking spaces, higher road accident risks and increased vehicular pollution," he said.

"Goa now has 882 vehicles per 1,000 people, more than three times the national average of 246, placing immense pressure on its road infrastructure and urban planning," Abhishek pointed out.

Asserting that the Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025 have been designed with clear safeguards, he said it ensures drivers receive the full government-notified fare, regardless of the aggregator's pricing to customers, while commissions, if any, will be absorbed by the platform and won't be passed on to the driver.

"For the public, the policy enables app-based taxi services with better accessibility, digital payments, and reliable on-demand availability. Under the policy, drivers are also free to work with multiple apps and receive payments within 72 hours from aggregators, failing which the aggregator faces 25 per cent penalty," the IAS official said.

Drivers registered under app-based aggregators will be entitled to a comprehensive set of welfare benefits under Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025, including health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh that will increase by 5 per cent annually, reimbursement of annual vehicle insurance costs up to Rs 20,000 or 50 per cent of the premium amount, whichever is lower, Abhishek said.

The guidelines also provide enhanced support specifically for women drivers, who will receive full reimbursement of vehicle insurance cost up to Rs 30,000, along with a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for purchase of a new electric vehicle, he said.

The health insurance coverage extended to them will also include their parents and children, offering comprehensive financial and social security for women and their families, the official pointed out.

These targeted incentives are designed to promote financial stability, accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and foster a more inclusive and equitable transportation ecosystem in Goa, he added.

"Based on the current government-notified fares, the weighted average of taxi fare across Goa has been calculated at Rs 32 per kilometre. After including average aggregator commission and applicable taxes, the total cost to the passenger comes to approximately Rs 38 per kilometre," he said.

"Even at this rate, cost of travel remains reasonable for commuters. At these estimated prices, a trip from Mopa Airport to Panaji costs around Rs 1,487, Dabolim to Panaji about Rs1,068, Panaji to Margao approximately Rs 1,296 and Panaji to Palolem around Rs 2,173," Abhishek said. PTI RPS BNM