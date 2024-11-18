Goa: Two held for running illegal recruitment agency, trafficking women to Muscat

Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) Goa police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly running an illegal recruitment agency and trafficking women to Muscat, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Rahul Gupta said the international trafficking racket was busted after one of the women returned from Muscat.

"The woman reached out to the police alleging that she was sent illegally to Muscat with a promise of employment as a house help. She has claimed that she was sexually abused and starved," he told reporters.

Based on the woman's statement, the police have arrested the accused, Sayyad Abdullah Shaikh and Mastan Khan, who were running an overseas recruitment agency illegally, he said.

The SP said that the woman, in her statement, revealed that 11 more women from different parts of the country were stuck in Muscat.

The victim has informed that they were sent by different illegal overseas recruitment agents operating in various states, he said.

Gupta said following the instructions of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and DGP Alok Kumar, the police have decided to launch an extensive drive to check the authenticity of overseas recruitment agencies.

He appealed to people to come forward and lodge their complaints against such agents. PTI RPS ARU