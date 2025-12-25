Goa ushers in Christmas with midnight masses; Governor, CM extend greetings

Panaji, Dec 25 (PTI) Goa marked Christmas celebrations with midnight masses on Thursday, with cities, markets and homes glowing in festive lights and decorations.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished people on the occasion, pitching for peace and harmony.

Thousands of devotees made their way to churches across the coastal state to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus. They offered prayers and sang carols in praise of Jesus Christ.

Homes and commercial establishments were decorated with bright, colourful lights and people put up beautifully made cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

Through the early hours of Thursday, locals and tourists filled the streets and beaches in several parts of Goa, home to a 30 per cent Christian population, exchanging festive wishes and taking part in the celebrations.

The festival also marked the beginning of the New Year season for tourists.

Police conducted strict patrolling across the state amid the arrival of a large number of tourists.

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju extended his greetings and best wishes to Goans.

In his message, the Governor said, “As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas, we remember with reverence the birth of Jesus Christ, a birth that brought to humanity timeless values of peace, love, sacrifice and brotherhood.” Christmas is the time when friends and families come together and share joy, he said. “It is an occasion to reflect with gratitude on the blessings in our lives and to extend kindness generously to others,” said the Governor.

“In this spirit, let us renew our commitment to live up to the message of love and compassion that Jesus preached, and work together to build a Goa where peace, harmony and unity prevail,” he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended Christmas greetings to the people of Goa, especially the Christian brethren.

In his message, the CM called Christmas a celebration of “peace, goodwill, compassion, and hope - values that strengthen the social fabric of Goa”.

He highlighted that the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ continue to inspire humanity to walk the path of kindness, humility, and service to others. He urged people to embrace these values not only during the festive season but throughout the year, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect among all communities in Goa.

Sawant emphasised that Goa has always been known for peaceful coexistence. He urged citizens to continue nurturing these cherished values by promoting understanding, respect and unity across all sections of society.

“Let the spirit of Christmas remind us to live with love and harmony, and to uphold the unique bonds that make Goa a model of peaceful living,” he said. PTI RPS NR