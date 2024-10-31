Goa ushers in Diwali with burning of Narakasur effigies; governor, CM extend greetings

Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Diwali celebrations took off in the coastal state of Goa after the burning of Narakasur demon effigies in the early hours of Thursday.

As per traditions, the effigies were taken around before they were burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

An artist dressed as Lord Krishna symbolically kills Narakasur during various ‘Narakasur Vadh’ (slaying Narakasur) competitions organised across the state, including Margao, Vasco and Ponda in south Goa.

Several events were held on Wednesday night with thousands joining in and the programmes continued till the wee hours of Thursday.

Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai extended his Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

Calling Diwali one of India’s biggest festivals, the governor said people celebrate it with great enthusiasm, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Most importantly, this event represents the triumph of light over darkness, he said.

“I would like to say that festivals like Diwali have a greater role to play in our lives. India is a country with different religions, regions and languages. The celebration of this festival helps in fostering social solidarity, mutual trust and goodwill among the people, thereby strengthening national integration and unity,” he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also greeted citizens on the occasion.

In his message to the public, CM Sawant said, “Diwali inspires people and builds a society filled with peace, amity and brotherhood. People are united on this occasion by culture and tradition. This is a time to create beautiful memories, embrace forgiveness, and spread kindness.” He said Diwali brings families and communities together to cherish moments of togetherness. The glow from lamps would brighten lives while uniting the people to defeat all disruptive forces, he said.

He also appealed to people to buy local products while celebrating the festival, and “bring new light into the lives of the local manufacturers in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa stressing more on 'Vocal for Local'”.

“May the light of Diwali illuminate people’s minds and hearts with the spirit of oneness in the state. I wish all the happiness and good health to all. Let the divine lights of Deepavali bring victories to everyone,” he added. PTI RPS NR