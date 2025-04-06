Goa ushers in transparency in recruitment exams with GSSC at helm

Panaji, Apr 6 (PTI) The Goa government has taken a major step towards transparency in recruitment exams by filling all vacancies through the state's Staff Selection Commission, which is headed by the chief secretary.

The Goa Staff Selection Commission adopts a very transparent method of examinations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted.

"These examinations are computer based. The candidate comes to know about his marks before he walks out of the examination centre. There is absolutely no scope for any kind of fudging in these examinations," the CM said.

The GSSC is an autonomous body created by an Act of the legislature to carry out recruitment of group C category employees for all departments, said Shashank Thakur, an under secretary in the Goa government.

It functions independently, has a dynamic website and carries out all processes in online mode, which ensures no paper interface with departments as well as candidates, he said.

"Strict methods are followed to ensure selection of the best candidates. The Commission recently held an exam for 22,045 candidates with a very large attendance of 85 per cent in the computer-based test. The commission provides complete online solutions for recruitment from requisition to test," Thakur pointed out.

The Commission has recommended candidates for various posts such as Network Engineer, Drawing Teacher, Librarian, English Teacher in primary schools etc, the official added.

"The test/examination is post specific and scientific. It tests not only the language, numeric ability and reasoning ability of the candidate but also subject specific knowledge required for the post. It is mandatory to clear Konkani test," he said.

Detailing the efforts that go into ensuring complete transparency, Thakur said the question paper is system generated two to five minutes before the test time through a question bank created by various subject experts and screened by the Commission.

"Immediately after the candidate answers the test and clicks the submit button, he or she can see his score. On the next day, within 24 hours, the entire result is uploaded on the website and the answer paper is made available in the candidate's login to verify. Three days later, the candidate can raise a grievance which is resolved by experts," he said.

The entire recruitment process is completed in 11 days after the test. Thakur said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Niraj M Gaonkar from Cumbharjua village of Tiswadi in North Goa hailed the GSSC for "high standard of transparency and organizational excellence throughout the process".

"From the initial notification to the execution of the examination, every stage was marked by clarity, fairness, and professionalism. Such practices not only uphold the integrity of the recruitment system but also strengthen public trust in merit-based governance," he said Abhishek Gad from Marcel (North Goa) said all efforts show the GSSC is committed to selecting candidates based on merit. PTI RPS BNM