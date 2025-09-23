Goa: War of words between AAP and BJP over attack on activist

Panaji, Sept 23 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday said the BJP was shifting public focus from the attack on activist Rama Kankonkar by alleging that AAP MLA Venzy Viegas had trespassed into the saffron party’s office in Panaji.

AAP Goa vice president Chetan Kamat responded to state BJYM chief Tushar Kelkar's claim that Venzy Viegas and others trespassed during a protest condemning the assault on Kankonkar last week.

Kelkar had purportedly said that Viegas should not forget that there are one lakh members of BJYM.

"We are not afraid of the threat. I would advise him (Kelkar) to read a book about former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Kamat told reporters.

He said the book will guide BJP politicians regarding the behaviour in public life and leadership development. AAP youth wing president Rohan Naik stated that the party has filed a police complaint against Kelkar for threatening Viegas.

"The BJP has been raising the issue about Viegas allegedly trespassing into their property, only to divert the attention from the brutal attack on Kankonkar," he said.

Kankonkar was assaulted by a gang in the Caranzalem locality of Panaji. Police have arrested seven accused, including history-sheeter Zenito Cardoso. PTI RPS NSK