Goa wins excellence award at TTF for hinterland tourism campaign

Panaji, Aug 3 (PTI) Goa has won the Excellence Award for its hinterland tourism campaign at the recently held Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

The award for the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' campaign was presented at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar during the TTF, which concluded on Saturday, said state Tourism Director Kedar Naik.

He said the state is honoured to receive this recognition.

"The 'Goa Beyond Beaches' campaign is part of our mission to create a more inclusive, responsible, and diversified tourism experience," he said.

Naik said the award validates the tourism department's ongoing efforts to make Goa an all-year-round destination anchored in sustainability, culture, and community participation.

He said the Goa Pavilion at TTF drew significant attention for its immersive storytelling, featuring curated themes around wellness and Ayurveda, spiritual tourism, adventure, monsoon travel, and community-based rural experiences.

The display also put the spotlight on Goa's vibrant festival calendar, from Chikhal Kalo and Sao Joao to Shigmo, Spirit of Goa, and Carnaval, all of which are attracting experiential travellers from across India, he added. PTI RPS ARU