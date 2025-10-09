Goa witnessed over 5.45 million tourist arrivals in first half of 2025: State govt data

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Goa saw more than 5.45 million tourist arrivals, including over 2.7 lakh foreign tourist footfalls, in the first half of 2025, according to official data shared by the state government on Thursday.

At an event here, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said connectivity is being enhanced in the coastal state to facilitate tourists, with charter flights from Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Moscow in Russia that commenced recently, and Kazakhstan charters scheduled to begin on October 25.

Also, Aeroflot now operates up to nine weekly flights to Goa, Khaunte said, asserting that tourist arrivals are expected to go up further.

In 2024, Goa recorded 10.41 million arrivals -- 99,41,265 domestic and 4,67,911 foreign -- while the first half of 2025 saw over 5.45 million arrivals, an 8 per cent year-on-year growth, according to data shared by a senior Goa tourism department official in a presentation during the event held at the Press Club of India.

The over-5.45 million arrivals in Goa this year between January and June comprised 51,83,932 domestic and 2,71,159 foreign travellers.

Khaunte said that since 2023, Goa has remodelled itself as a tourism destination beyond its beaches, with a focus on showcasing its hinterland, waterfalls, ancient temples, and wellness centres.

Goa was known for long as a place of "sun, sand and sea", but the effort now is to project it as a destination with a "regenerative, inclusive and experience-driven model" aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047', the minister said.

"From volumes, we are now looking for value and quality over quantity when it comes to tourists," he said, adding that the focus is now shifting from numbers to impact, prioritising longer stays, higher local spending, and greater community engagement.

The tourism minister emphasised that Goa is consciously moving from mass tourism to meaningful tourism, creating livelihoods while preserving the state's natural and cultural identity.

The state's new homestay policy, announced in 2023, offers a Rs 2 lakh grant for women-led units in Goa's hinterland, replacing loans with direct empowerment, Khaunte said.

The Yuva Tourism Clubs across schools and colleges are nurturing responsible travel habits among students, while the Drone Tourism Policy and a Rs 2.5 million tourist safety insurance initiative highlight Goa's commitment to innovation with accountability, tourism officials said.

Kedar Naik, Director, Goa Tourism, said, "The focus is on ensuring that tourism-led growth benefits every Goan, from local artisans and farmers to homestay owners and transport providers." "Regenerative tourism means the destination thrives along with its people. Investments in infrastructure, technology, and cultural preservation are being made to make Goa not just attractive, but sustainable for future generations," he said. PTI KND ARI