Goa: Woman alleging rape under pretext of marriage meets CM, claims threat to her life

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) A woman who had lodged a rape case against a man for raping her under the pretext of marriage on Tuesday met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and complained that she was being threatened to withdraw the FIR.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly complex, the victim claimed two persons intercepted her bike on Tuesday in south Goa after a court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused against whom a rape case was registered by the police.

She claimed she was threatened to withdraw the case.

The chief minister has assured the woman that the accused would be arrested by Wednesday night, a social worker accompanying her said. PTI RPS NSK