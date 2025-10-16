Goa: Woman held along with live-in partner for killing 2-year-old daughter

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Bicholim village in north Goa, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta identified the accused as Nagamma V (28), who is originally from Karnataka, and her boyfriend Nithin Kumara (30).

"The two-year-old girl was found smothered to death on Wednesday near the residence of Nagamma and Kumara, who are in a live-in relationship. The accused did not like the child as she was from her first marriage," the official said. PTI RPS BNM