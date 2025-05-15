Goa women and child development dept website faces cyberattack; FIR being lodged, says Rane

Panaji, May 15 (PTI) The website of Goa's Department of Women and Child Development faced a cyberattack on Thursday, with a casino advertisement appearing in place of essential content, minister Vishwajit Rane said.

In a statement, Rane, the state's women and child development minister, said he was upset by the incident, adding that an FIR was being lodged in this regard.

Rane said his department has taken up the matter with concerned authorities.

"Till then, the website has been disabled. Also lodging an FIR against this. I will ensure that strict accountability is maintained. I assure the people of Goa that the Women and Child Development website holds a valid Web Security Audit Certificate. Our team is actively working to strengthen our systems and prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

The incident, which stemmed from a breach in the host server of an empanelled government website, is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of public digital services, the minister asserted.

"It is important to note that 62 government websites were affected by this breach, yet only the Women and Child Development site has been selectively highlighted. This not only distorts the full picture but also detracts from the larger issue of cybersecurity across platforms," Rane added. PTI RPS BNM