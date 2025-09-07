Goal is to make Delhi a sports hub: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Sunday that transforming Delhi into a sports hub is a top priority for her government.

While inaugurating the National Table Tennis Championship at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta emphasised that the Delhi Government is dedicated to providing athletes with improved facilities and sports infrastructure that meet international standards.

Gupta pointed out that promoting sports aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that Delhi is committed to contributing to this goal.

Welcoming nearly 3,000 athletes from across the country, she expressed hope that many of them would achieve success and bring glory to India at the Olympics and other international events.

She also mentioned table tennis champions Manika Batra and Payas Jain, extending her best wishes to them for winning medals for India.

Additionally, the chief minister hailed Dronacharya Awardee Sandeep Gupta, praising his efforts in giving table tennis a new identity in Delhi and his crucial role in training thousands of athletes to compete at national and international levels.

Gupta assured athletes that her government is determined to establish Delhi as a hub for sports, complete with stadiums and sports complexes of international quality.

The event was attended by Dushyant Chautala, President of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, along with senior officials from the Table Tennis Federation of India, the Delhi State Table Tennis Association, and a large gathering of athletes and sports enthusiasts.