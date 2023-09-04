Goal of world peace can be achieved through path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, says President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that the goal of world peace can be achieved through the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi as she unveiled a 12-foot statue of the Father of the Nation on the Gandhi Darshan premises at Rajghat.

Murmu also inaugurated the Gandhi Vatika where statues of Gandhi in different postures have been installed at Gandhi Darshan, close to the Rajghat memorial.

"Gandhiji considered the whole world as a family," she said, adding that India is trying to promote global brotherhood, cooperation and peace and is leading the G20.

The president also expressed hope that foreigners participating in the G20 Summit will visit Gandhi Darshan and learn about Gandhi.

Gandhi is an invaluable gift, she said and added that his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

"From South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela to (US) civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr to former US president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is the path of global development," she said during her address.

Murmu said the Gandhi statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially children.

"The ideals and values of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) are eternal. The goal of world peace can be achieved even now by following the path shown by him," said the president.

She also urged everyone to make efforts so that every citizen, especially the youngsters and the children, read as much as possible about Gandhi and imbibe his ideals, adding the role of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and other such institutions become very important in this regard.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme. PTI VIT SZM