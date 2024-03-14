Goal to make India hub for scientific learning: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his goal was to make India a premier hub for scientific learning by drawing in global best practices and sharing its knowledge and experiences with the world.

"The coming years until 2047 is a period that is crucial to realise our vision of building a strong, self-reliant nation, where the scientific community in particular, especially our youth, will play a defining role," the prime minister said in a message to a report encapsulating the scientific achievements of the past decade.

The report -- 'A Decade of Science: Technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was compiled by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union Government and NGO Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India) -- and released by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

The report highlights India's sustained efforts in science and technology, particularly in fields such as infrastructure, defence, energy sector and heavy industries.

"Be it investing in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, deep sea and space exploration, Chandrayaan-3's landing on the South Pole of the Moon, leadership in vaccine development during the pandemic, or commitment to expand renewable energy -- all such efforts showcase our continuing journey towards self-reliance," Modi said.

The prime minister said India's scientists have carried out ground-breaking research across diverse spheres, while its tech ecosystem provides innovative solutions to global challenges.

He said the government has also implemented far-reaching reforms in the education sector to instil a scientific temperament among the youth as well as promote inquiry-based learning.

Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said the report examined the efforts in S&T across various domains such as capability-building, energy, exploration, public service, agriculture, livestock and biotechnology, and health.

From the development of radars and air defence systems that were deployed during the Balakot airstrikes to India's strides in vaccine development and achievements in 4G/5G telecom networks, the report seeks to capture the march of the country in the field of science and technology.