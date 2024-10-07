Goans foiled attempts by BJP, RSS to create communal disharmony, claims Alemao

Panaji, Oct 7 (PTI) Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Monday claimed that Goans have foiled the attempts made by the BJP and RSS to create communal disharmony in the state.

Locals and political leaders held protests in the last two days, demanding the arrest of former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar for his statement about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader alleged that Velingkar had made the statement purposely in view of the upcoming decennial exposition of the saint.

The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.

The Bicholim police in North Goa have registered a case against Velingkar for hurting religious sentiments.

Alemao said the BJP is "heartless", and it is evident from the incidents in Manipur.

"We had raised fears that Goa should not be turned into another Manipur. We had even raised this issue on the floor of the House (Goa assembly), but the Speaker refused to entertain our motion to discuss Manipur incidents," he said.

The leader of opposition said people from across Goa have filed complaints against Velingkar and have refused to bow down to the attempts to create communal tension.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said action would be taken against Velingkar as per the law. PTI RPS ARU