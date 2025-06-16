Goans keep intact tradition of preserving wild veggies in monsoon

Panaji, Jun 16 (PTI) The Goa government is taking steps to preserve the old tradition of locals foraging for wild vegetables during the monsoon in the state's forests, aimed at protecting the cultural heritage and promoting sustainable food practices, officials said.

Backed by the government's initiative, Goa assembly speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar has been spearheading a campaign to create awareness about the wild vegetables, popularly known as 'Raan Bhaji', in the coastal state.

The Pramod Sawant-led government has been promoting the campaign during the monsoon and supporting the Raan Bhaji festival, which will be held sometime in September this year, Tawadkar told PTI.

"In the olden days, villagers in Goa included wild vegetables in their diet. These are organic varieties, naturally found in forest areas and untouched by pesticides and fertilisers," Tawadkar said.

"Life expectancy was higher in the earlier times. People used to consume vegetables according to seasons. There is a need to promote these vegetables today. You could say it is part of the BJP government's 'Fit India' initiative," he said.

These vegetables also have medicinal properties and are beneficial for people of all age groups, he said.

During the Raan Bhaji festival held in 2023 and 2024, it came to light that at least 40 different kind of wild vegetables are found in the forests of Goa, the 56-year-old legislator said.

The Sahyadri Hill ranges run through Goa's northeastern talukas, including Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem and Sattari, which serve as the key hub for wild vegetables.

Tawadkar said he aims to take the Raan Bhaji festival out of Goa, showcasing the coastal state's rich forest legacy to the world.

The monsoon season has already begun in Goa, and Raan Bhajis are becoming a part of the daily meals of people in Canacona taluka.

A PTI Videos team on Saturday visited Canacona taluka where local resident Akshada Velip took them to a forest to forage for 'Teryachi Bhaji' and 'Talkilyachi Bhaji'.

After trekking through the dense forest for some distance, they reached the hidden spots where these wild vegetables flourish.

The locals possess an intimate knowledge of the land, knowing exactly where to find these natural treasures.

"We don't use oil while preparing these vegetables. They are cooked only with water, which makes them more tasty," Velip told the team members at her house where she prepared the vegetables for them.

Triphal (Sichuan Pepper), jackfruit seeds, dal and other grains add a nutritional value to these dishes, she explained.

Taikilo (Cassia Tora), Tero (Colcocasia Esculenta), Shirmuddi (Celosia Argentea) and Piuchi Bhaji (Safed Musli) are usually found on the sides of paddy fields and deep in the forests, she added.

Another local, Suvarna Velip, who lives in the same area, said these vegetables are good for pregnant women and also those who suffer from iron deficiency.